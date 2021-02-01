FBI and ATF offering up to $100,000 for info about Capitol pipe bomber(s)

Reward:





The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the location, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the placement of pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021.





Details:





The FBI has developed new information regarding the pipe bombs discovered in Washington, D.C.





Between the hours of 7:30pm and 8:30pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on January 5, 2021, an unknown individual placed two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C.





One pipe bomb was placed at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee (RNC), located at 310 First Street Southeast, and the other was placed at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), located at 430 South Capitol Street Southeast #3.





The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray. The individual carried a backpack in their hand.





Submit a Tip:





If you have any information concerning these incidents, please contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov























