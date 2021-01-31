WeatherWatcher: Rainy week ahead

Rainy day in Lake Forest Park.

A relatively uneventful week is expected weather wise. Rain is expected for the majority of the time between now and Tuesday afternoon. We've received about a half inch of rain already over the weekend; we are expecting another half inch to one inch of rain between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening.





Tuesday evening the rain is expected to taper off into showers. Wednesday is expected to be our driest day during the week with only a slight chance of showers through the day and a dry and mostly cloudy Wednesday night.





A chance of showers returns Thursday with steady rain increasing Thursday night, tapering off to showers Friday morning. High pressure then is expected to move through the area Friday through Saturday evening. The high pressure will bring us dry and mostly cloudy conditions. We could see partly sunny skies on Saturday.





Temperatures through the week are expected to run in the mid to upper 40's for a high and lows near 40, dipping into the upper 30's on some nights. A chance of rain returns Saturday night and Sunday.





Long range: There is nothing significant in the long range forecasts right now, though forecast models have been unusually bad this winter in the long range so anything could change over the next week or two. It is rare for us to get through a La Niña winter without a widespread snow event. Models right now show a jet stream bringing us normal Pacific rain storms from the west through February 8th or so, with a dry pattern beyond that.





