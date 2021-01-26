Wednesday authors from Third Place Books





The odds of getting hit by a bus are 495,000 to 1. But the odds that you're going to die some day of something? Exactly.





In Case You Get Hit By A Bus will help even the most disorganized among us take control of our on- and off-line details so our loved ones won't have to scramble later.





Breaking the task down into three levels, from the most urgent (like granting access to passwords), to the technical (creating a manual for the systems in your home), to the nostalgic (assembling a living memory), this clear, step-by-step program not only removes the anxiety and stress from getting your life in order, it's actually liberating.



Abby Schneiderman co-founder, and co-CEO of Everplans, is an industry expert in the areas of digital estate planning, technology, and consumerism, a Forbes.com Contributor and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and CNBC.



Adam Seifer, co-founder and co-CEO of Everplans, has helped create multiple huge online communities and networks and is an inventor on "the social networking patent" now owned by LinkedIn.



Gene Newman serves as Everplans' editorial and education director and has spent his career as a writer, editor, and content leader for Maxim.com, Hachette Filipacchi Digital, and other lifestyle properties.













Wednesday, January 27, 2021 - 7:00pmThis is a virtual event, taking place via Zoom Webinar!