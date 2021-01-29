Learn how to communicate confidently in online workshop from Shoreline Community College
Friday, January 29, 2021
|Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash
Join facilitator Megan Toney in Mindful and Assertive Communication: Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communication Skills!
This online class is designed to help you practice active listening and mindful communication in a positive way.
Leave conversations feeling like you've said what you needed to say!
This course is offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.
Fee: $29
Dates: 2/6/2021 (Saturday)
Time: 10 am - 12 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu
