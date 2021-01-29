Learn how to communicate confidently in online workshop from Shoreline Community College

Friday, January 29, 2021

Have months of remote meetings and Zoom calls left you struggling to feel confident when it comes to communicating with others?

Join facilitator Megan Toney in Mindful and Assertive Communication: Practical Exercises and Techniques to Elevate Your Communication Skills! 

This online class is designed to help you practice active listening and mindful communication in a positive way. 

Leave conversations feeling like you've said what you needed to say! 

This course is offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.

Fee: $29
Dates: 2/6/2021 (Saturday)
Time: 10 am - 12 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



