Calling All True Crime Buffs! Explore the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation in online class
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|Photo by hessam nabavi on Unsplash
In Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation, students will learn how a forensic fingerprint laboratory works and discuss photographs from real crime scenes.
You’ll participate in hands-on exercises at home to give you a true “feel” for working with evidence and discover how to distinguish fact from fiction when it comes to your favorite CSI-style TV shows.
Prerequisites: This class is for students 18+, as some of the content and photos are considered graphic. Students will need a 4 inch piece of clear plastic – for example, cut from a sheet protector – and a 4 or 5 inch piece of clear/Scotch Tape to participate in two hands-on exercises.
Fee: $35
Dates: Thursday, 2/4/2021
Time: 6-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom
Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.
