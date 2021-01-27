Calling All True Crime Buffs! Explore the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation in online class

Photo by hessam nabavi on Unsplash Join facilitator Lynne Dean, a retired Latent Fingerprint Examiner with the King County Sheriff’s Office, as she explores how crime scenes are processed for evidence in a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. Join facilitator Lynne Dean, a retired Latent Fingerprint Examiner with the King County Sheriff’s Office, as she explores how crime scenes are processed for evidence in a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.

In Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation, students will learn how a forensic fingerprint laboratory works and discuss photographs from real crime scenes.





You’ll participate in hands-on exercises at home to give you a true “feel” for working with evidence and discover how to distinguish fact from fiction when it comes to your favorite CSI-style TV shows.



Prerequisites: This class is for students 18+, as some of the content and photos are considered graphic. Students will need a 4 inch piece of clear plastic – for example, cut from a sheet protector – and a 4 or 5 inch piece of clear/Scotch Tape to participate in two hands-on exercises.







Dates: Thursday, 2/4/2021

Time: 6-9 pm

Location: Online via Zoom



Fee: $35

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu












