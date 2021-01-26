Iowa State University announces fall 2020 Dean's List

Tuesday, January 26, 2021


AMES, Iowa – More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List. 

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.


HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULUM

Shoreline, WA

Mario Lloyd Galvao-Wilson, 3, Biology (AGLS)

Iowa State University of Science and Technology is a public land-grant research university in Ames, Iowa. It is the largest university in the state of Iowa and the third largest university in the Big 12 athletic conference. --Wikipedia



