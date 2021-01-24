Case updates January 22, 2021; new COVID-19 variant found in Snohomish county

Washington State Department of Health and Snohomish Health District announced that UW Medicine Virology Lab detected two cases of the COVID-19 variant, known as B117, in specimens collected from two Snohomish County residents.



As we confront this more contagious strain of COVID-19, here’s the important thing to understand: The variant strain spreads in the same ways as other COVID-19 strains, it’s just better at it. That means we need to get better at our countermeasures: masks, physical distance, good ventilation and staying home when possible.



“This virus has been working out. It’s gotten faster and more fit. And we need to fight smarter and harder to beat it,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle and King County.





2019 Novel Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) Case updates January 22, 2021







United States

cases 24,704,417 - 191,799 new cases in one day

deaths 412,592 - 3,895 new deaths in one day



Washington state

cases 300,198 - 1,949 in one day

hospitalizations 17,129 - 92 in one day

deaths 4,114 - 0 in one day



King county

cases 74,214 - 413 in one day

hospitalizations 4,687 - 4 in one day

deaths 1,215 - 1 in one day



Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)

cases 18,578 - 106 in one day

hospitalizations 1,115 - 4 in one day

deaths 307 - 0 in one day

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)

cases 1,840 - 12 in one day

hospitalizations 168 - 1 in one day

deaths 83 - 0 in one day

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)

cases 240 - 5 in one day

hospitalizations 18 - 0 in one day

deaths 4 - 0 in one day - 13,569 (2018)











