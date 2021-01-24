KCLS surpasses 7 million digital downloads in 2020, a record-setting year

KCLS patrons checked out 7,408,428 digital titles in 2020 — up 30.5% from last year, making KCLS the No. 2 digital circulating library in the U.S. and No. 3 in the world.

“We have witnessed a historical year for digital reading,” stated KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.

“It is wonderful to see that KCLS residents have stayed connected to their community libraries during this unprecedented time, and we hope they continue to find enrichment and entertainment in KCLS’ expansive digital collection.”

“So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J. K. Rowling “Becoming” by Michelle Obama “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell



Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Serving the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS currently has 50 libraries and more than 740,000 cardholders. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.













