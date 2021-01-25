Low inventory makes for a seller's market in real estate

Monday, January 25, 2021

Realtor Tiffany Tolley


Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan

It may be a cold winter in Shoreline but real estate is hot, hot, hot.

Realtor Tiffany Tolley works at her computer while her potential buyer has an inspection done on this property for sale in North City.

Each card pictured on the table represents a buyer who has visited this home, which has only been on the market one week. 

Currently in King County there is a ten year low inventory of homes for sale (known as a seller's market). 

On an optimistic note, Tiffany predicts inventory will grow in the spring, giving buyers a better opportunity.



