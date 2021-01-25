Low inventory makes for a seller's market in real estate

Realtor Tiffany Tolley





Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan





It may be a cold winter in Shoreline but real estate is hot, hot, hot.





Currently in King County there is a ten year low inventory of homes for sale (known as a seller's market).





On an optimistic note, Tiffany predicts inventory will grow in the spring, giving buyers a better opportunity.













Realtor Tiffany Tolley works at her computer while her potential buyer has an inspection done on this property for sale in North City.Each card pictured on the table represents a buyer who has visited this home, which has only been on the market one week.