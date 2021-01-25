AG Ferguson: Sham charity Healing Heroes Network Inc must pay $95,000 to be donated to legitimate veterans’ charity
Monday, January 25, 2021
Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced that a sham veterans’ charity is legally required to pay $95,000 to Washington state.
Healing Heroes Network Inc. deceived donors into believing most of their donations would help provide medical care for wounded veterans.
In fact, it spent less than one percent of individuals’ donations on veterans’ medical care.
For example, in 2016, the charity received $2.7 million in donations nationwide, yet spent only $1,128 to fund veterans’ medical care.
Today’s consent decree, filed in King County Superior Court, resolves Ferguson’s lawsuit against the Florida-based charity and its directors, Stacey and Allan Spiegel, for misleading donors. Thousands of Washingtonians made donations to Healing Heroes Network, also known as the Injured America Veterans Foundation.
Consistent with the donors’ intent, Ferguson will donate the $95,000 recovery to a nonprofit that legitimately helps veterans receive medical care.
“Few illegal acts are more appalling than exploiting the sacrifice of wounded veterans to line your own pockets,” Ferguson said. “My office will continue to hold accountable perpetrators of sham charities — and we will continue standing up for Washington’s veterans.”
