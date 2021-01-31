State unveils COVID-19 vaccination ‘Get Ready’ plan for school employees when they are eligible
Sunday, January 31, 2021
|Kaiser Permanente Washington
president Susan Mullaney
OLYMPIA — Equitably and safely vaccinating Washington educators and school staff is the goal of the new ‘Get Ready’ plan announced today by State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal and Kaiser Permanente Washington president Susan Mullaney.
The plan is designed to be launch ready when personnel become eligible under Washington state’s vaccination protocols, and will focus on supporting a safe return to school for communities across the state and ensures a commitment to fairness, equity, and consistency in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
OSPI and DOH are additionally planning further efforts to define potential sites more proximate to Central Washington school employees.
“Keeping our educators and school staff safe is very important to me,” said Governor Jay Inslee.
“This announcement does not allow educators to move ahead in the current prioritization, it means when it is their turn, we are ready to move ahead.
"I’m excited about today’s announcement and look forward to working with Superintendent Reykdal, Kaiser Permanente, and our labor partners as we continue our efforts to make sure our educators and school staff have rapid and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible.”
|Chris Reykdal, Supt of
Public Instruction, State of
Washington
School districts are encouraged to maintain existing vaccination plans already in development; however, this integrated approach will offer an equitable approach to vaccinating school employees in Washington.
All vaccination efforts will be in coordination with the newly formed Washington State Vaccine Command and Coordination Center, and vaccine availability will continue to be dependent upon the number of vaccines the state receives.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine or to determine which phase you fall in, visit the Washington Department of Health website.
