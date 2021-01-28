Shoreline council meeting agenda for Feb includes study items on 175th project and Aurora Square sign standards



The agenda for the Feb 1, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two study items: The agenda for the Feb 1, 2021 Shoreline City Council meeting includes two study items:





How to view meeting and make comments here













Staff will present a project update and seek Council’s support of the preferred design concept. The design team used the public’s feedback from Phase 2, combined with technical analysis from the design team, to develop a preferred concept. In conjunction with Council’s decision regarding the preferred design concept, staff is looking for direction on the recommendation to include undergrounding of existing overhead utilities as part of the preferred concept.By better addressing the signage needs of businesses, these amendments will support the planned redevelopment of Shoreline Place into a vibrant, mixed-use town center.