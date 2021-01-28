Shoreline council meeting agenda for Feb includes study items on 175th project and Aurora Square sign standards
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Study Item 8(a) Discussion of the Preferred Concept for the 175th Street (Stone Avenue N to I-5) Project
Staff will present a project update and seek Council’s support of the preferred design concept. The design team used the public’s feedback from Phase 2, combined with technical analysis from the design team, to develop a preferred concept. In conjunction with Council’s decision regarding the preferred design concept, staff is looking for direction on the recommendation to include undergrounding of existing overhead utilities as part of the preferred concept.
Study Item 8(b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 897 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Section 20.50.620, Aurora Square Community Renewal Sign Standards
By better addressing the signage needs of businesses, these amendments will support the planned redevelopment of Shoreline Place into a vibrant, mixed-use town center.
