The WORKS PTA clothing room now open by reservation on Wednesdays

Saturday, January 23, 2021

The WORKS has its own space toward the back of the Shoreline Center

The WORKS is now open by reservation on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:00pm

Make Reservations at https://tinyurl.com/works2020

​The WORKS clothing room provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing to Shoreline School District families.

Shoreline families experiencing economic hardship can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.

To shop at The WORKS:
  • Families must have a Shoreline School District address or have a child who attends a Shoreline School District school.
  • Each qualifying family may sign up in advance for only one (1) 30 minute time slot. No walk-ins allowed.
  • Please leave children at home. Up to two adults from the same household may enter The WORKS. Masks and gloves are required and will be provided, if needed.
For urgent needs, email theworks@shorelinepta.org or leave a message at 206-393-4916.

More information here




