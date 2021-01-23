The WORKS PTA clothing room now open by reservation on Wednesdays
Saturday, January 23, 2021
|The WORKS has its own space toward the back of the Shoreline Center
The WORKS is now open by reservation on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:00pm
Make Reservations at https://tinyurl.com/works2020
The WORKS clothing room provides high quality, clean, gently used children’s and teen clothing to Shoreline School District families.
Shoreline families experiencing economic hardship can bring their children to “shop” for gently used, stylish clothing.
To shop at The WORKS:

- Families must have a Shoreline School District address or have a child who attends a Shoreline School District school.
- Each qualifying family may sign up in advance for only one (1) 30 minute time slot. No walk-ins allowed.
- Please leave children at home. Up to two adults from the same household may enter The WORKS. Masks and gloves are required and will be provided, if needed.
More information here
