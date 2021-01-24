Call for Artists: ShoreLake Arts 2021-2022 Artist Roster
Sunday, January 24, 2021
ShoreLake Arts
Call for Artists: 2021-2022 Artist Roster
Each year, ShoreLake Arts creates numerous opportunities worth tens of thousands of dollars for local artists to create, teach, and showcase their work in the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park, Washington.
ShoreLakeArts maintains a roster of emerging, mid-career, and established artists working in a variety of disciplines who are prequalified for these opportunities and serve as the go-to artists for ShoreLake Arts programs.
Apply today to be considered for 2021-22 Artist Roster! The call is open to professional and semi-professional artists residing in Western Washington.
ShoreLake Arts is passionately committed to antiracism. Artists who self-identify as BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+ are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are accepted online and must be received by Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 11:59pm.
What types of opportunities are available through the Artist Roster?
Emerging, mid-career, and established artists who reside in Western Washington (within reasonable driving distance of the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park).
Artists who practice professionally or semi-professionally.
Artists working in any discipline, including but not limited to:
Questions can be emailed to Arts Education Coordinator, Dr. Jonathan Booker at artsed@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
- Artists in Schools
- Create and Make Adult Workshops
- Private Lesson Recommendations
- Partner Organization Recommendations
- Featured Artist
- And More!
- 3-D arts (sculptures, ceramics, architecture, 3-D printing, etc.)
- Culinary arts
- Dance
- Digital arts (computer generated imagery, digital sound/music, animation, etc.)
- Fashion design
- Film/media arts
- Mural/installation art
- Music
- Theater
- Visual arts
- Writing/literature
