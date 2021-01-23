Explore the Nature Poetry of Mary Oliver in this online class with Bob Stahl

Saturday, January 23, 2021

Celebrate the work of Mary Oliver, in a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

Join facilitator Bob Stahl and discuss the topics in Oliver's poetry such as presence, life, loss, grace, silence, and longing. Students will also be encouraged to write their own nature poetry! 

Experience the magic of Mary Oliver's heartfelt verse and connect with others in a fun and supportive environment. The book ‘Devotions’ by Mary Oliver is the course text and will be the touchstone of the discussion sessions.

Fee: $99
Dates: 2/3/2021 - 2/24/2021 (Wednesdays)
Time: 7-9 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



