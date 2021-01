Explore the Nature Poetry of Mary Oliver in this online class with Bob Stahl

Celebrate the work of Mary Oliver, in a new online class offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College.





Experience the magic of Mary Oliver's heartfelt verse and connect with others in a fun and supportive environment. The book ‘Devotions’ by Mary Oliver is the course text and will be the touchstone of the discussion sessions.Fee: $99Dates: 2/3/2021 - 2/24/2021 (Wednesdays)Time: 7-9 pmLocation: Online via ZoomClick here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu