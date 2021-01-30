Who is that masked man?

Saturday, January 30, 2021

It's JP Mahar, President of LFP Rotary
inviting you to a Masquerade Party!
You are invited to a Masquerade party

LFP ROTARY, President JP Mahar is ready! 


NOW THRU FEBRUARY 6, 2021 
(party night🎉🎉🎉) at 6 pm

The silent auction has started and the live items are posted this weekend. 

Reminder - anything you purchase, even a small donation, will provide the Rotary Club of LFP the means to support our over 40 community projects!

COME TO A FUN Zoom meeting?

LFP Rotary meets every Wednesday at 8am, email for the link.


