Shoreline Fire Department opens hiring list for Entry Level Firefighter
Monday, January 25, 2021
Shoreline Fire Department is establishing a one-year hiring list for the position of Entry Level Firefighter. This is a very rewarding profession offering a highly competitive salary and benefit package.
How to Apply
- Go to National Testing Network and choose Shoreline Fire Department under firefighter jobs
- Complete Fire TEAM testing and Personal History Questionnaire through National Testing Network
- Applicants must complete a valid CPAT test (completed within the past 1 year)
- Visit www.shorelinefire.com for job announcement, testing fee waiver, and additional info
Application deadline is March 22, 2021 at 4pm
About Shoreline Fire Department
Shoreline fire Department is located in Shoreline, WA in north King County. The Department currently employs more than 100 full-time personnel and provides 24-hour coverage for fire and medical emergencies in the City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.
In 2020, the Department responded to more than 10,200 calls. The Department’s core service area serves a population over 57,000 and covers an area of approximately 14 square miles.
Shoreline Fire Department operates out of three full-time staffed stations, a headquarters and training facility, and one unstaffed station. Additionally, it operates two Advance Life Support (ALS) units, one stationed in Lake Forest Park and the other in Bothell.
