Shoreline Fire Department opens hiring list for Entry Level Firefighter









Shoreline fire Department is located in Shoreline, WA in north King County. The Department currently employs more than 100 full-time personnel and provides 24-hour coverage for fire and medical emergencies in the City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.In 2020, the Department responded to more than 10,200 calls. The Department's core service area serves a population over 57,000 and covers an area of approximately 14 square miles.Shoreline Fire Department operates out of three full-time staffed stations, a headquarters and training facility, and one unstaffed station. Additionally, it operates two Advance Life Support (ALS) units, one stationed in Lake Forest Park and the other in Bothell.