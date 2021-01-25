Shoreline Fire Department opens hiring list for Entry Level Firefighter

Monday, January 25, 2021


Employment Opportunity

Shoreline Fire Department is establishing a one-year hiring list for the position of Entry Level Firefighter. This is a very rewarding profession offering a highly competitive salary and benefit package.

How to Apply
  • Go to National Testing Network and choose Shoreline Fire Department under firefighter jobs
  • Complete Fire TEAM testing and Personal History Questionnaire through National Testing Network
  • Applicants must complete a valid CPAT test (completed within the past 1 year)
  • Visit www.shorelinefire.com for job announcement, testing fee waiver, and additional info

Application deadline is March 22, 2021 at 4pm

About Shoreline Fire Department

Shoreline fire Department is located in Shoreline, WA in north King County. The Department currently employs more than 100 full-time personnel and provides 24-hour coverage for fire and medical emergencies in the City of Shoreline and Town of Woodway.

In 2020, the Department responded to more than 10,200 calls. The Department’s core service area serves a population over 57,000 and covers an area of approximately 14 square miles.

Shoreline Fire Department operates out of three full-time staffed stations, a headquarters and training facility, and one unstaffed station. Additionally, it operates two Advance Life Support (ALS) units, one stationed in Lake Forest Park and the other in Bothell.



Posted by DKH at 4:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  