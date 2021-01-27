Shoreline City Council places Shoreline Proposition 1 on April ballot: Bond measure to make park improvements and acquire and improve park land
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
|James Keough park would receive significant improvements under the bond issue
On January 25, Shoreline City Council approved placing Shoreline Proposition 1 on the April 27 special election ballot. Approval of Proposition 1 will allow the City to make improvements to eight parks and acquire and improve new park land. The City would issue up to $38,500,000 in general obligation bonds to be paid back through an increase in property taxes.
Five parks that would receive significant improvements are:
- Brugger’s Bog
- Hillwood
- James Keough
- Richmond Highlands
- Briarcrest Community (east Hamlin)
|Concept design for James Keough Park
Park improvements would include such things as playgrounds, splash-pads, multi-sports courts, walking trails, picnic shelters, off-leash dog areas, and a fully accessible play area for people of all physical abilities.
Additional investments in park amenities include constructing a new off-leash dog area and play area at Ridgecrest Park; upgrading the off-leash dog area and converting the dirt soccer field to grass at Shoreview Park; making the education center and children’s garden accessible to people of all abilities at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden; and installing public art throughout the city.
Park land acquisitions and improvements will expand Paramount Open Space, Brugger’s Bog, and Rotary Parks, and will include additional park land acquisitions in the light rail station areas and other parts of the city.
The owner of a median valued home ($517,000 in 2020) could expect to pay approximately $112 a year, or $9 a month, an increase of $36 a year, or $3 a month, over what they are currently paying with the expiring 2006 park bond.
For more information on Shoreline Proposition 1, visit shorelinewa.gov/prop1
The City will be providing factual community presentations on Proposition 1 via Zoom. To see the schedule of presentations and how you can participate, go to shorelinewa.gov/prop1
0 comments:
Post a Comment