Northwest Hospital vaccinates all comers after freezer fails at Kaiser Permanente

This is a story that people will tell for generations.





In the middle of the pandemic, a hospital freezer fails at 9:30pm with thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has to be used by 5:30am or thrown away.





The word is put out on social media, the vaccine is distributed to local hospitals, and people line up outside all night.





Priority is for those over 65 but most in line are young.





All vaccine was used - none was wasted.





The Seattle Times did a great story on it.















