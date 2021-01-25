Veterans Independent Enterprises of Washington (VIEW) can pay veterans back wages as a result of $1 million payout in Attorney General lawsuit

Monday, January 25, 2021

As a result of Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s lawsuit, non-profit organization Veterans Independent Enterprises of Washington (VIEW) has received $1 million — the maximum allowed under its insurance policy — to pay its creditors, including 74 veterans who are owed wages.

The employees’ claims range from $192 to $48,925 in unpaid wages, totaling $310,489.37.

Former operations manager Rosemary Hibbler significantly contributed to VIEW’s decline, neglecting VIEW’s transitional housing for veterans, receiving more than $850,000 from VIEW bank accounts and misappropriating nearly $200,000 from VIEW’s debit card, including withdrawing money at local casinos and buying gambling credits. 

As a result of the lawsuit, Hibbler is barred from ever working in Washington’s charitable sector, or accepting a job where she handles money in any capacity. Hibbler did not admit to her misconduct, but “agrees that sufficient evidence exists” to support the allegations. 

The two former board members, Donald Hutt and Gary Peterson, whose neglect allowed Hibbler’s misconduct, are also barred from working in the charitable sector.

More information here



