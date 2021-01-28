Department of Health welcomes new leader of public-private vaccination effort

Dan Laster OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced the appointment of Mr. Dan Laster as Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center to create public-private partnerships. OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced the appointment of Mr. Dan Laster as Director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center to create public-private partnerships.





In this role, Mr. Laster will tap into the unique capabilities and resources of the private sector to support vaccination efforts across the state of Washington.





For the past 10 years, he has been Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer for PATH, one of the world’s leading innovative global health non-profit organizations.









On January 18th, Governor Jay Inslee announced that Microsoft, Starbucks, Kaiser Permanente, SeaMar, and SEIU 1199 would partner with the state to support the vaccine distribution efforts.



“We are thrilled to welcome Dan Laster to the vaccine team,” says Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “He has a wealth of experience and knows how to get things done. We believe he is exactly the individual needed to harness the power of the private sector in helping with our vaccination efforts – this unique public-private partnership will be a model for others.”

“Getting COVID-19 vaccines into the arms of Washingtonians is a massive undertaking,” said Laster. “In Washington state we have companies that lead the world in technology, distribution, healthcare and more. By creating public-private partnerships that tap their knowledge and resources, we will be able to expedite and improve our vaccination program in an equitable way.”



The vaccine rollout plan for Washington is extensive, and updated information is being released on a regularly basis. Visit the DOH website for the latest COVID-19 vaccine information for the state of Washington.





In his role at PATH, he has played a key role in developing many key relationships that have led to long-term solutionsOn January 18th, Governor Jay Inslee announced that Microsoft, Starbucks, Kaiser Permanente, SeaMar, and SEIU 1199 would partner with the state to support the vaccine distribution efforts.“In Washington state we have companies that lead the world in technology, distribution, healthcare and more. By creating public-private partnerships that tap their knowledge and resources, we will be able to expedite and improve our vaccination program in an equitable way.”The vaccine rollout plan for Washington is extensive, and updated information is being released on a regularly basis. Visit the DOH website for the latest COVID-19 vaccine information for the state of Washington.

He has extensive experience in both the public and private sectors.