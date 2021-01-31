League of Women Voters SnoCo presents Futurewise speaker on creating environmentally friendly laws
Sunday, January 31, 2021
REGISTRATION REQUIRED!
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 6-7pm
Tim Trohimovich, Director of Planning and Law for Futurewise, will explain the steps involved in creating environmentally friendly county laws.
Tim will explain the WA Can't Wait campaign for adding new language to the GMA (Growth Management Act) so our county can meet crucial growth challenges.
Presented by League of Women Voters Snohomish County and Sno-Isle Sierra Club
