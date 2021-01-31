League of Women Voters SnoCo presents Futurewise speaker on creating environmentally friendly laws

Sunday, January 31, 2021



REGISTRATION REQUIRED! 

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 6-7pm

Tim Trohimovich, Director of Planning and Law for Futurewise, will explain the steps involved in creating environmentally friendly county laws.

Tim will explain the WA Can't Wait campaign for adding new language to the GMA (Growth Management Act) so our county can meet crucial growth challenges.

Presented by League of Women Voters Snohomish County and Sno-Isle Sierra Club



Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  