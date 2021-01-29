Scene on the Sound: The Finest

Friday, January 29, 2021

Photo by Jan Hansen

The high speed ferry, Finest, headed to her port of Kingston while passengers enjoyed a beautiful voyage.

According to Wikipedia,

MV Finest is an aluminum-hulled[6] catamaran fast passenger ferry built at Derecktor Shipyards in 1996. She is owned and operated by Kitsap Transit on a Seattle–Kingston route since 2018. Finest is a former NY Waterway vessel and at one point provided service from the Massachusetts mainland to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Read more here



