Scene on the Sound: The Finest
Friday, January 29, 2021
|Photo by Jan Hansen
The high speed ferry, Finest, headed to her port of Kingston while passengers enjoyed a beautiful voyage.
According to Wikipedia,
MV Finest is an aluminum-hulled[6] catamaran fast passenger ferry built at Derecktor Shipyards in 1996. She is owned and operated by Kitsap Transit on a Seattle–Kingston route since 2018. Finest is a former NY Waterway vessel and at one point provided service from the Massachusetts mainland to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.
