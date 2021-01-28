Recent Lake Forest Park police incidents

Thursday, January 28, 2021

200 vehicles raced illegally in Shoreline,
then moved to Bothell Way.
Photo by Brian Dunphy 
Lake Forest Park Police Department
Notable Incidents

Street racers

On 1/16/2021, multiple 9-1-1 calls were received regarding many vehicles (100+) on Bothell Way at 170th along with over 200 people. The vehicles were racing, blocking traffic, and driving recklessly.

When told to disperse they became aggressive and confrontational with officers. Vehicles continued their behavior between LFP, Kenmore, Shoreline, Richmond Beach, I-5, and Edmonds.

This caused significant drain on resources and left many 911 calls pending in all these jurisdictions.

Indecent exposure

A victim was approached by a male in a vehicle who asked for directions. The victim noted the male had his pants down, intentionally exposing himself to her. The victim was able to photograph the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was contacted and arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.



