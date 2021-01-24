LFP Committee of the Whole continues review of Town Center code and design guidelines updates

Sunday, January 24, 2021

City of Lake Forest Park, Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, January 25, 2021 continues discussion of code and design standards for redevelopment of Town Center and opportunity for citizen comments.


Monday, January 25, 2021 at 6:00pm

Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Continued Review of Draft Regulations and Design Guidelines Pertaining to All Redevelopment and Consideration of Verbal and Written Comments Received in Response to January 21, 2021 Public Hearing Notice
Oral comments at 7:50pm


Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Jan 25, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: City Council Committee of the Whole 1/25/2021

Join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92737914283

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,92737914283# or +16699006833,,92737914283#

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799

Webinar ID: 927 3791 4283
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aC5qn9C9W



Posted by DKH at 4:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  