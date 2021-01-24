LFP Committee of the Whole continues review of Town Center code and design guidelines updates
Sunday, January 24, 2021
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, January 25, 2021 continues discussion of code and design standards for redevelopment of Town Center and opportunity for citizen comments.
Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Continued Review of Draft Regulations and Design Guidelines Pertaining to All Redevelopment and Consideration of Verbal and Written Comments Received in Response to January 21, 2021 Public Hearing NoticeOral comments at 7:50pm
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments: https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Jan 25, 2021 06:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: City Council Committee of the Whole 1/25/2021
Join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/92737914283
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,92737914283# or +16699006833,,92737914283#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US:+12532158782 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16468769923 or+13017158592 or+13126266799
Webinar ID: 927 3791 4283
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/aC5qn9C9W
