Tacoma judge imposes penalties in AG Ferguson’s first lawsuit to fight pregnancy discrimination



A Tacoma judge has ordered over $41,000 in penalties and mandatory training for a FedEx contractor and its owner for firing a pregnant employee immediately after she asked for an accommodation.





An accommodation is a reasonable change to the working environment to accommodate the pregnancy and the health conditions after the birth of the baby.





The judge’s decision came in the first case brought to trial by the Attorney General’s Office under the 2017 “Healthy Starts Act.”















