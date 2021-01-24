January Zoom Tele Café Wednesday





JANUARY ZOOM TELE CAFÉ





Wednesdays 2:00-2:45pm





Mtg ID 859 8484 8513 password senior2021 or Click Here

January 27 Seattle’s Steinbrueck Native Gallery tour

In celebration of Native (1st Nation) American History month we have a terrific ZOOM Telecafe planned for next week.





This Wednesday, January 27, 2021 tune in at 2pm for a virtual tour of Seattle’s Steinbrueck Native Gallery with host Donna Saltzberg.





This wonderful gallery is dedicated to enhancing and cultivating the appreciation and awareness of the cultural traditions of the Northwest Coast First Nations peoples.









“We exhibit an array of works by long established masters and talented emerging artists.”

Their diverse collection includes ceremonial masks, panels, paddles, drums, rattles, button blankets, bentwood boxes, limited edition prints, original paintings, baskets, and fine jewelry. The Gallery is a place of gathering for artists and appreciators; collectors and scholars. The Gallery prides themselves on featuring First Nations artists.





The Gallery also features a collection of Alaskan and Arctic art including soapstone, walrus ivory, and whalebone sculpture.





You won’t want to miss this!









