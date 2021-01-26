CityWise applications now open
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
The City is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2021. This series of eight informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations.
CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students age 16 and older in Shoreline.
Class size is limited to 30 participants. They will be selected for a class makeup that is representative of the entire city and its diverse populations. Applicants who are Shoreline residents will receive priority.
This year, classes will be offered via Zoom. They are scheduled for Tuesdays from 7:00 to 8: 30pm, February 23 – April 13, 2021. Participants must be willing to commit to attending all sessions.
The application is available online and must be received by 6:00pm on Friday, February 5 to be considered.
Applications are accepted online only. Notice of acceptance will be sent Wednesday, February 10. If you have any questions, contact Constance Perenyi, Neighborhoods Coordinator, at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov
