CityWise applications now open

Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Have you ever wondered who maintains our roads? Or how the City creates a budget or plans for the future of our parks?

The City is offering its popular CityWise Project online in 2021. This series of eight informational sessions will provide participants an overview of City government and operations. 

CityWise is free of charge, and open to residents, employees, business owners, and students age 16 and older in Shoreline.

Class size is limited to 30 participants. They will be selected for a class makeup that is representative of the entire city and its diverse populations. Applicants who are Shoreline residents will receive priority.

This year, classes will be offered via Zoom. They are scheduled for Tuesdays from 7:00 to 8: 30pm, February 23 – April 13, 2021. Participants must be willing to commit to attending all sessions.

The application is available online and must be received by 6:00pm on Friday, February 5 to be considered. 

Applications are accepted online only. Notice of acceptance will be sent Wednesday, February 10. If you have any questions, contact Constance Perenyi, Neighborhoods Coordinator, at cperenyi@shorelinewa.gov




Posted by DKH at 2:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  