Shoreline Park soccer field restored and in use
Sunday, January 31, 2021
|The soccer field turf was replaced by King county
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
During the early pandemic in 2020, when no one could predict how widespread and extensive it would be or how many people would need to be hospitalized or quarantined, King County took aggressive actions to be prepared for the worst.
|Both fields are now in use
Photo by Gidget Terpstra
This included setting up the Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center on the soccer field north of the Shoreline Center on 1st NE.
|Shoreline Isolation and Recovery Center in 2020
Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg
These were sturdy but temporary structures for whatever needs came first - potentially the need to shelter hundreds of cruise ship passengers or hospital patients moved to make room for COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
The structures were used, but fortunately not to the extent first feared.
As promised, King County hired contractors to completely redo the soccer field, removing and replacing the artificial turf.
It is already in use.
--Diane Hettrick
