Shane's Shoes selling off remaining inventory at 50%
Monday, January 25, 2021
As we previously reported (see article) Shane Hayes has retired and is closing his shoe and orthotic business in North City.
The last step is to sell off his remaining inventory with a 50% off sale this week - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9am - 5:30pm.
50% Off Entire Inventory – Everything Must Go
Shoes, Inserts and Accessories
Final Days – Hurry For The Best Choice
Open Wed, Thu, Fri 9 AM – 5:30 PM
January 27-29, 2021
|Shane's Shoes
Photo by Mike Remarcke
Shane’s Foot Comfort Center
Shoreline, WA 98155
(206) 364-1322
