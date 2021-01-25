Shane's Shoes selling off remaining inventory at 50%

Monday, January 25, 2021

As we previously reported (see article) Shane Hayes has retired and is closing his shoe and orthotic business in North City.


The last step is to sell off his remaining inventory with a 50% off sale this week - Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9am - 5:30pm.

50% Off Entire Inventory – Everything Must Go
Shoes, Inserts and Accessories 
Final Days – Hurry For The Best Choice

Open Wed, Thu, Fri 9 AM – 5:30 PM
January 27-29, 2021

Shane's Shoes
Photo by Mike Remarcke

Shane’s Foot Comfort Center
Shoreline, WA 98155
(206) 364-1322



Posted by DKH at 3:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  