Call for Artists: Shoreline Art Cottage Residencies 2021

Up to four artist residencies are available at the Shoreline Art Cottage Space located on a bluff overlooking the Salish Sea at Saltwater Park in Shoreline.





Open to emerging as well as established artists working in a wide variety of media, the Art Cottage Residencies offer artist's space and time to experiment and explore the site and its history, its spectacular landscape, and the creative process.









Deadline

Apply by 11:59pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 to



Eligibility

Emerging or established artists

Artists residing in the central Puget Sound region during the time of the residency period:

Residency #1: April 5 – June 6, with final presentation on or about June 5



Residency #2: June 7 – Aug. 8, presentation approx. Aug. 7



Residency #3: Aug. 9 - Oct. 10, presentation approx. Oct. 9



Residency #4: Oct. 16 - Dec. 19, presentation approx. Dec. 18

Live nearby during residency period (There are no overnight accommodations onsite.)

Able to provide regular presence over two month period (useful equation to consider: 40 hours at $45/hr = $1800)

Equity and Inclusion projects, community outreach, youth and teen engagement, social justice, are especially welcome areas of interest, as are all artists working within a contemporary art context (experimentation, abstraction, new media, video, photography, land art, performance, craft-as-fine-art, collage, street art, encaustic, etc.). Evaluation Criteria

Strength of artwork in sample

Proposal – feasibility; clarity of scope of work and goals; including transportation plan (car, bus, bike, etc.) and schedule for occupancy of residency; details of final presentation

Equity and Inclusion; applications that support the city’s equity and inclusion goals by featuring underrepresented artists are encouraged

Application Materials Two of the summer residencies may include working with the City's Teen Program which will be sharing the space during that time. There may be opportunities to work with other city or community-based groups during the other sessions.Apply by 11:59pm Sunday, February 28, 2021 to artentry@shorelinewa.gov with Residency Application in the subject line. A list of materials to include follows below.



Apply by 11:59 pm Sunday Feb. 28 to

Short Bio (max. 300 words) (if a team, indicate history of works as a team) Artist Resume (team: submit up to 3 resumes) Artist Statement (General statement for your art practice; if a team, indicate roles of members Proposal for residency scope of work (max. 300 words), with respect to how you plan to use the studio in the context of your practice (and job, family, etc.); goals of your residency, including target number of works, media, interest in working with teen and community groups, drop-in art activities, plans for final presentation (zoom, Facebook live, or if possible in the gallery). Indicate any preference for which of the four slots might work best. Work Samples (Maximum of 10 files; each 3MB or smaller please) and



List of Works Submitted (your name, titles, size, media, year; duration, word count; your role if a team project; attach as pgs, pdf, with your name and 01, etc, along with a suggested 50-word description)



Web links to websites, Vimeo, YouTube Apply by 11:59 pm Sunday Feb. 28 to artentry@shorelinewa.gov with Residency Application in the subject line.





The Art Cottage is the former caretaker's home in Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline



About the Shoreline Artists Residency Cottage



Background



In 2018 – 2019, the Shoreline Public Art Program received a grant from 4Culture to remodel the caretaker cottage at Saltwater park into an art gallery and artist residency space. In partnership with Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services and Shoreline Facilities, the work was completed in late 2019. For 2020, finalists included Mercer Hanau ("Garden Ghosts," cyanotype experiments), Abigail Maxey ("Sculptural Weaving," environmental artworks), and Stephanie Krimmel ("Asynchrony: Shared Experience in a Time of Social Distancing," digital art).



Contact: David Francis,



Additional Details

Residencies that occur in June – August will overlap with “Let Off Steam,” a Camp for Teens with STEAM (Science, Technology Engineering, Math) curriculum (M-F, 10-3); proposals to work with youth groups on art projects are welcome

Resident artists would work at the space but not live there

Artists are encouraged to donate one of the works produced during the residency to the City’s Portable Works Collection (optional)

Some supplies and materials on site; others to be brought

Regular hours scheduled for public benefit (most likely weekends or evenings till 9 pm)

Open thematic focus; open media; site provides outdoor access, tidal beach, ample parking, small gallery, kitchen & bathroom

Program Goals: Showcase artistic production as a living creative process; introduce new forms of contemporary art to the area; activate the park, the space, and the landscape through artistic intervention

Align with Public Art Plan http://www.shorelinewa.gov/home/showdocument?id=30225 by creating a sense of place, showcasing creative process, providing outreach to community groups.

ABOUT THE COTTAGE



A former caretaker cottage built in the early 1970s, the residency space measures approx. 1200 sq ft. in a two-bedroom house with adjoining garage and large lawn. Located in a popular city park, with ample parking nearby and heavily used walking trails, the site encourages drop-in visits from the public during the residency. The site, Kekektwsidat, or place of gathering kinnikinic in Lushootseed (Salish), has been in use for thousands of years. Its bowl-shape today is the result of a former 19th c. gravel quarry and ship dismantlement facility. A bridge over the railroad provides access to the extensive beach, low-tide sand flats, delicate eel grass beds, and a Beach Naturalist Program on most weekend low tide dates in the summer.



Background

In 2018 – 2019, the Shoreline Public Art Program received a grant from 4Culture to remodel the caretaker cottage at Saltwater park into an art gallery and artist residency space. In partnership with Shoreline Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services and Shoreline Facilities, the work was completed in late 2019. For 2020, finalists included Mercer Hanau ("Garden Ghosts," cyanotype experiments), Abigail Maxey ("Sculptural Weaving," environmental artworks), and Stephanie Krimmel ("Asynchrony: Shared Experience in a Time of Social Distancing," digital art).

Contact: David Francis, dfrancis@shorelinewa.gov ; 206-801-2661

ABOUT THE COTTAGE

A former caretaker cottage built in the early 1970s, the residency space measures approx. 1200 sq ft. in a two-bedroom house with adjoining garage and large lawn. Located in a popular city park, with ample parking nearby and heavily used walking trails, the site encourages drop-in visits from the public during the residency. The site, Kekektwsidat, or place of gathering kinnikinic in Lushootseed (Salish), has been in use for thousands of years. Its bowl-shape today is the result of a former 19th c. gravel quarry and ship dismantlement facility. A bridge over the railroad provides access to the extensive beach, low-tide sand flats, delicate eel grass beds, and a Beach Naturalist Program on most weekend low tide dates in the summer.

Amenities include heat, power, (no Wi-Fi at this time ), a kitchen with fridge and stove; shower and bath; closet-sized (one-seat) black box for video; However at this time there is no kiln, furnace, or lathe, no sediment trap sink, the only tech: a typewriter, several tables, table lamps, chairs, poster and table easels, small art history library. Windows open for ventilation (encaustic or spray likely best outside on patio). The former house has been converted into a series of small gallery-white rooms with track lighting and pedestals.













For its second season in 2021, the city’s Public Art Program will fund four consecutive arts residencies at the Art Cottage, each with a $1800 honorarium, for periods of about two-months beginning in April and ending in December.