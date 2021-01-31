MyEdmondsNews: GoFundMe campaign raises $22,000 for owners of Firdale Market burned in arson fire

Yong and James Kwon, owners of Firdale Market

Photo courtesy Lyann Kwon





“He couldn’t believe it,” she said.



She also stressed “how thankful our dad is by this generous love offering from the community.”



No decision has been made yet on rebuilding the market as insurance issues are still being sorted out, Lyann Kwon said.





Firdale Market destroyed in arson fire

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police Fire investigators determined the blaze, which was reported at 4:42am December 23, 2020 and heavily damaged the convenience store in Edmonds' Firdale Village, was intentionally set.







According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, Doggett is in Skagit County Jail for attempted arson in another case, with bail set at $50,000.

“We’ve forwarded charges for arson and Seattle is also investigating an arson with him as a suspect,” McClure said.



Edmonds Police Department detectives identified 62-year-old James P. Doggett as a suspect in the fire ( see article ).





Lyann Kwon, daughter-in-law of Firdale Market owner James Kwon, said she and her husband Jay — who launched the fundraiser — were able to surprise Firdale Market owner James Kwon recently with the GoFundMe campaign proceeds.