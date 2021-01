MyEdmondsNews: GoFundMe campaign raises $22,000 for owners of Firdale Market burned in arson fire

According to reporting in MyEdmondsNews.com, a GoFundMe campaign for the owner of Edmonds’ Firdale Market — destroyed in a Dec. 23 suspected arson fire — raised $22,000.

“He couldn’t believe it,” she said.



She also stressed “how thankful our dad is by this generous love offering from the community.”



No decision has been made yet on rebuilding the market as insurance issues are still being sorted out, Lyann Kwon said.

Fire investigators determined the blaze, which was reported at 4:42am December 23, 2020 and heavily damaged the convenience store in Edmonds’ Firdale Village, was intentionally set.





According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, Doggett is in Skagit County Jail for attempted arson in another case, with bail set at $50,000.





“We’ve forwarded charges for arson and Seattle is also investigating an arson with him as a suspect,” McClure said.









Edmonds Police Department detectives identified 62-year-old James P. Doggett as a suspect in the fire ( see article ).