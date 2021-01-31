MyEdmondsNews: GoFundMe campaign raises $22,000 for owners of Firdale Market burned in arson fire

Sunday, January 31, 2021

Yong and James Kwon, owners of Firdale Market
Photo courtesy Lyann Kwon
According to reporting in MyEdmondsNews.com, a GoFundMe campaign for the owner of Edmonds’ Firdale Market — destroyed in a Dec. 23 suspected arson fire — raised $22,000.

Lyann Kwon, daughter-in-law of Firdale Market owner James Kwon, said she and her husband Jay — who launched the fundraiser — were able to surprise Firdale Market owner James Kwon recently with the GoFundMe campaign proceeds. 

“He couldn’t believe it,” she said.

She also stressed “how thankful our dad is by this generous love offering from the community.”

No decision has been made yet on rebuilding the market as insurance issues are still being sorted out, Lyann Kwon said.

Firdale Market destroyed in arson fire
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Fire investigators determined the blaze, which was reported at 4:42am December 23, 2020 and heavily damaged the convenience store in Edmonds’ Firdale Village, was intentionally set. 

Edmonds Police Department detectives identified 62-year-old James P. Doggett as a suspect in the fire (see article). 

According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, Doggett is in Skagit County Jail for attempted arson in another case, with bail set at $50,000. 

“We’ve forwarded charges for arson and Seattle is also investigating an arson with him as a suspect,” McClure said.



Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  