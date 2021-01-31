MyEdmondsNews: GoFundMe campaign raises $22,000 for owners of Firdale Market burned in arson fire
Sunday, January 31, 2021
|Yong and James Kwon, owners of Firdale Market
Photo courtesy Lyann Kwon
According to reporting in MyEdmondsNews.com, a GoFundMe campaign for the owner of Edmonds’ Firdale Market — destroyed in a Dec. 23 suspected arson fire — raised $22,000.
Lyann Kwon, daughter-in-law of Firdale Market owner James Kwon, said she and her husband Jay — who launched the fundraiser — were able to surprise Firdale Market owner James Kwon recently with the GoFundMe campaign proceeds.
“He couldn’t believe it,” she said.
She also stressed “how thankful our dad is by this generous love offering from the community.”
No decision has been made yet on rebuilding the market as insurance issues are still being sorted out, Lyann Kwon said.
|Firdale Market destroyed in arson fire
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police
Edmonds Police Department detectives identified 62-year-old James P. Doggett as a suspect in the fire (see article).
According to Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure, Doggett is in Skagit County Jail for attempted arson in another case, with bail set at $50,000.
“We’ve forwarded charges for arson and Seattle is also investigating an arson with him as a suspect,” McClure said.
