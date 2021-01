Roadmap to Recovery: Puget Sound moves into Phase 2

“The fact that these two regions are moving into Phase 2 is encouraging news,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, secretary of health. “As we continue our community efforts, we hope more such progress will be made. Ultimately our goal remains ensuring the health and safety of all of Washington.”

Thursday the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced that based on Governor Jay Inslee’s updated Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan, Puget Sound (Snohomish, King, Pierce) and the West region (Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Lewis) will move into Phase 2.Phase changes will go into effect on Monday, February 1, 2021 and remain in effect until Monday, February 15, 2021. They will be evaluated by DOH every two weeks.