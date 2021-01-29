Roadmap to Recovery: Puget Sound moves into Phase 2
Friday, January 29, 2021
Roadmap to Recovery phased reopening plan, Puget Sound (Snohomish, King, Pierce) and the West region (Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston, Lewis) will move into Phase 2.
Phase changes will go into effect on Monday, February 1, 2021 and remain in effect until Monday, February 15, 2021. They will be evaluated by DOH every two weeks.
“The fact that these two regions are moving into Phase 2 is encouraging news,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, secretary of health. “As we continue our community efforts, we hope more such progress will be made. Ultimately our goal remains ensuring the health and safety of all of Washington.”
|Steven and Miles eating lunch outside the LFP Subway on Thursday.
Next week they can eat inside. Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Here's what's allowed under Phase 2:
As Governor Inslee announced, regions now need to meet any three of the four metrics outlined in the Roadmap to Recovery plan in order to move into Phase 2. The four metrics have not changed and include:
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100k population
- Trend in 14-day rate of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100k population
- Average 7-day percent occupancy of ICU staffed beds
- 7-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests
