Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting Monday, January 25, 2021 - waterfowl, parks, climate action, salary commission
Friday, January 22, 2021
|Shoreline City Council
The agenda for the January 25, 2021 Shoreline Council meeting includes two action items and two study items.
Action Item 8(a) Adoption of Ordinance No. 910 - Amending Shoreline Municipal Code Chapter 8.12 to Expressly Prohibit Waterfowl Feeding in City Park Facilities
Action Item 8(b) Adopting Ordinance No. 918 - Authorizing the Placement of a Ballot Measure on the 2021 April Special Election Ballot to Authorize a Property Tax Bond Measure for Park Improvements and Park Land Acquisition
The above action items were discussed at the January 11, 2021 Council meeting.
Study Item 9(a) Discussion of the King County Climate Action Toolkit
Rachel Brombaugh, Director of Climate and Energy Initiatives with King County, will present an overview of the new King County Climate Action Toolkit.
Study Item 9(b) Discussion of Ordinance No. 919 – Amending Title 2 of the Shoreline Municipal Code to Create a New Chapter 2.70, Compensation and Salary Commission, to Establish a Salary Commission for Elected Officials
Council salaries were most recently adjusted in October 2013 by adoption of Ordinance No. 673, which set Councilmember salaries at $1,000 per month, the Deputy Mayor’s salary at $1,100 per month, and the Mayor’s salary at $1,250 per month.
RCW 35.21.015 allows municipalities to establish a Salary Commission, which is an independent decision-making body charged with setting salaries for elected officials. Use of a Salary Commission removes the elected officials from the decision-making process regarding their compensation.
