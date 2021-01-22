Shoreline Rotary: Thank you Community Friends for Helping Families in Need!

Friday, January 22, 2021

By Shoreline Rotary

The Shoreline Rotary Foundation set a goal of $5000 to help families in Shoreline through the school district’s Family Advocates. 

We were thinking there would be no way we could meet that challenge, but we knew if we did, we would be providing much needed help for local families with school-age children who are really struggling to make ends meet.

Well, YOU did it! Not only did you meet the goal, you exceeded it! 

You are directly helping more than 260 families with $25 gift cards to either Safeway/Albertsons or Fred Meyer/QFC!

Every dollar you gave will help a family in crisis at a time when they most need a helping hand, and it will be your hand that is extended to them! 

With an Urgent Need grant from Rotary District 5030, and an additional generous donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary, you helped raise over $6700 to help those who need it most.

“Kelly” just used the next-to-the-last diaper, and the peanut butter jar is almost empty. The unemployment check is supposed to arrive day-after-tomorrow. If she just had a little bit of money to see her through, she could make it to the end of the week...

Yes, YOU are the one who helped her, and others like “Kelly,” see the light at the end of that dark road. What a boost of confidence for her to know that someone has her back when she needed it most!

You can still help families in need by going to the Shoreline Rotary website at
https://www.shorelinerotary.com/donate/

Under the word “Fund” use the drop-down menu to select “Family Advocate” to make your tax-deductible contribution. Shoreline Rotary will continue to support this effort.

Every dollar you give will be distributed to the Shoreline School District Family Advocate Fund by the Shoreline Rotary Foundation which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit; EIN: 91-1614940.

The crisis is not over for many students and their families. You can continue to help.



