Local resident earns advanced degree at George Fox University
Saturday, January 30, 2021
|George Fox University
Mvududu earned a doctor of business administration.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News and World Report as a "Best National University."
More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor's degrees in more than 35 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.
