Local resident earns advanced degree at George Fox University

Saturday, January 30, 2021

George Fox University
NEWBERG, ORE. - Mwoyondishe Mvududu of Shoreline was among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the fall of 2020. 

Mvududu earned a doctor of business administration.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News and World Report as a "Best National University." 

More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor's degrees in more than 35 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master's and doctoral degrees.



