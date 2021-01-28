Jobs: WSDOT Commercial Drivers License Trainer

Thursday, January 28, 2021

Commercial Drivers License Trainer (Operations Assistant Superintendent)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has an opportunity for an experienced driving professional to take on the role as the Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Trainer in Shoreline. 

Under the direction of the Regional Maintenance Trainer, this position is responsible for delivering WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) CDL and heavy equipment training program and assisting with a variety of other regional maintenance training programs.

This position requires the ability to speak in front of varying sizes of audiences and to train individuals, so they are operationally ready for varying events and situations. A primary undertaking of this position is to work with regional leadership to design and deliver training on new technologies, laws, and procedural and regulatory compliance.

