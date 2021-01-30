Jobs: Administrative Assistant at college
Saturday, January 30, 2021
Administrative Assistant 3 – Workforce/STEM
Date of first consideration: February 15 2021
Under the general direction of the Director of Employer Engagement, this position is responsible for providing comprehensive administrative support to the Workforce and STEM division, including divisional and grant-funded budget tracking, the coordination of events, meetings, schedules, and communication with internal and external stakeholders.
Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for our full-time and part-time positions. It’s easy to search for open positions using the search bar and filtering tools.
