Jobs: Administrative Assistant at college

January 30, 2021

Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following position:

Administrative Assistant 3 – Workforce/STEM
Date of first consideration: February 15 2021

Under the general direction of the Director of Employer Engagement, this position is responsible for providing comprehensive administrative support to the Workforce and STEM division, including divisional and grant-funded budget tracking, the coordination of events, meetings, schedules, and communication with internal and external stakeholders.
  

Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr



