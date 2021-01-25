Jobs: City of Shoreline













Closing Date/Time Sun. 02/07/21 11:59 PMGENERAL SUMMARY:Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.This is aauthorized position eligible for benefits applicable to all regular employees including health care options, retirement plans and state pension.The City of Shoreline Community Services Division is recruiting for the newly created position of a Housing and Human Services Coordinator. While the City has several affordable housing initiatives, this is an opportunity to fully lead the programs. A successful candidate will have experience in affordable housing programs and the desire to make a positive impact on human services in Shoreline.DEFINITIONThis position coordinates and leads the City’s affordable housing program. As capacity allows, this position may also provide support for the City’s Human Services contracting function. The Coordinator performs analytical work of a highly responsible nature requiring program or contract development and analysis including presenting to City Council as needed; participates in the design and implementation of possible solutions to problems or opportunities; may advise about related policy development and/or code revision; oversees special studies; conducts contract, program and project management; ensures intergovernmental coordination when required; and provides assistance to other personnel as needed.