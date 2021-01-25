Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College: Share Your Stories in an online Memoir Writing Class

Monday, January 25, 2021

Photo by Kat Stokes on Unsplash
We all have stories that we love to tell, or want to tell, or have been waiting for the right moment to share. 

Learn how to shape these stories in Memoir: Writing Your Stories, an online class offered through Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

This class provides an opportunity to craft stories from the significant events and memories in your life in a fun and supportive online environment. 

Fee: $129
Dates: 2/1/2021 - 3/8/2021 (Mondays)
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu



