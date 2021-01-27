Last Chance for Great Movie Talk and Picks - Tonight at 7

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

S J Chiro is one of the panelists for Pandemic Picks tonight

This is your last chance to get a bevy of great viewing recommendations from a panel of folks who really know film. Tonight at 7pm, it’s time for Pandemic Picks: Movies! from Third Place Commons.

Register here for Pandemic Picks: Movies!


Need some viewing inspiration for these dreary winter months? Aching for a cinematic escape from lockdown? Get great movie recommendations from local luminaries and content experts in this short, fun program. From classics to things so new they’re technically “coming attractions,” there will be something for everyone in the mix.

Mónica Guzmán is on the
Pandemic Picksfilm panel tonight
The fantastic panel includes three women who definitely know their stuff. You may recognize journalist Mónica Guzmán as a former columnist for The Seattle Times, Geekwire, and the Daily Beast, or as cofounder of the Evergrey.

Seattle based filmmaker SJ Chiro is an award winning director and screenwriter whose latest feature film, East of the Mountains, is due out later this year.

And while you may know about Lisa Palmatier’s background in the arts through her role as the Director of the ShoreLake Arts Gallery, you may not yet have discovered her deep reservoir of film knowledge.

This is just the latest in the Pandemic Picks series, and past sessions on Books and TV were hits! Tonight’s session is sure to yield some must-watch viewing selections to get you through the chilly winter nights and the tedium of #lockdown.

So don’t miss the fun. Register now and tune in tonight at 7pm.



