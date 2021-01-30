Shoreline Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest Landmarked by King County Landmarks Commission

Fircrest Chapel

Thursday night, January 21, 2021 the King County Landmarks Commission decided to Landmark the historic Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel at Fircrest School in Shoreline, WA.





The Commission also took the unusual step to landmark most of the interior of the chapel and approximately three acres of surrounding native forest.



The forest was specified by Base Commander, Captain JT Boone in 1944 as one of his main inspirations to build the chapel. The setting of the Chapel within the beautiful forest makes it quite unique, especially in Shoreline.





The Chapel is extraordinary and notable because it was the very first freestanding, nondenominational Naval Hospital Chapel in America. It was built at the height of the World War II in the Pacific theater.



Shoreline Preservation Society Chair, Janet Way said, "We are extremely proud and happy to have this beautiful building and its surrounding forest at Fircrest School protected with this Landmark designation. We hope to host a celebration of this Landmarking later this year and invite the community and the Navy to participate." The building is a lovely but humble "Tudor Revival" style and is distinctive in its brick exterior and custom designed original interior. Captain Boone was actually quite notable as one of the most decorated officers in American History and eventually served three presidents. The Chapel is extraordinary and notable because it was the very first freestanding, nondenominational Naval Hospital Chapel in America. It was built at the height of the World War II in the Pacific theater. The nomination was made by a small non-profit, the Shoreline Preservation Society and the research and submission undertaken by historical experts at Northwest Vernacular.





