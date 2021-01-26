Urgent need for hosts for Camp United We Stand

Camping at a previous location

Camp United We Stand, a transitional encampment in Shoreline, is looking for a church or organization in the North King County or South Snohomish County area to host them during the months of October, November and December of 2021. And BEYOND.





The Camp is currently at Shoreline Free Methodist Church and has been offered a site at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church for the months of May through August 2021.





Central supply tent

The Camp must secure a site by the end of July, beginning of August, in order to apply for a Temporary Use Permit and conduct a neighborhood community meeting in the month prior.



Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a small encampment of no more than 35 people. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit and listed as a non-profit with the Washington State Department of Revenue. CUWS is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors.



The current camp consists of adults, many of whom are working. This encampment was formed in 2014 in order to focus on finding housing, keeping jobs, and getting the support they need to move forward.



The Camp needs a flat parking lot or grassy area with about 10,000 square feet, with access to power and water.



The minimum footprint would be 7,500 square feet. The camp has a tarp fence to provide privacy and security. Many of the campers have been Shoreline residents and attended local schools.