Urgent need for hosts for Camp United We Stand

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Camp United We Stand, a transitional encampment in Shoreline, is looking for a church or organization in the North King County or South Snohomish County area to host them during the months of October, November and December of 2021. And BEYOND.
The Camp is currently at Shoreline Free Methodist Church and has been offered a site at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church for the months of May through August 2021.
The Camp must secure a site by the end of July, beginning of August, in order to apply for a Temporary Use Permit and conduct a neighborhood community meeting in the month prior.
Camp United We Stand (CUWS) is a small encampment of no more than 35 people. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit and listed as a non-profit with the Washington State Department of Revenue. CUWS is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors.
The current camp consists of adults, many of whom are working. This encampment was formed in 2014 in order to focus on finding housing, keeping jobs, and getting the support they need to move forward.
The Camp needs a flat parking lot or grassy area with about 10,000 square feet, with access to power and water.
The minimum footprint would be 7,500 square feet. The camp has a tarp fence to provide privacy and security. Many of the campers have been Shoreline residents and attended local schools.
About Camp United We Stand:
- There are Covid 19 precautions in place.
- The camp is self-governing with an elected executive team overseeing all camp operations.
- The camp provides its own security detail, on duty 24/7, which patrols the camp perimeter. If needed, the police are called. Neighborhoods hosting encampments have found there are fewer problems in the area when there is such an encampment.
- The residents are screened. No sex offenders or people with outstanding warrants are permitted.
- No weapons are permitted in the camp.
- No street drugs or alcohol are permitted in the camp.
- The rules for CUWS are strictly enforced. Those who violate them are given a bus ticket and escorted to the nearest bus stop to ensure they leave the area. People may be barred for 1 to 30 days or permanently, depending on the severity of the infraction.
- Camp residents are not permitted to enter the host facility without permission or invitation.
CUWS residents invite people to tour the Camp at Shoreline Free Methodist Church in Shoreline, during the hours of 12:00pm – 4:00pm, Monday - Friday. Please call Beverly Hawkins @ 206-992-3479 to arrange a tour.
Shoreline Free Methodist church is located at 510 NE 175th St, Shoreline, WA 98155. 206-365-9303
If you know of a church or organization that would be willing to host the Camp, please contact the President of the Board of Directors of CUWS, Beverly Hawkins (email address) or by cell 206-992-3479.
Please visit our website: https://campunitedwestand-tentcity.org
