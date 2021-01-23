UW-Madison announces Fall Dean's List

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.





To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.



Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.









Lake Forest Park

Emma Forrest,

College of Letters and Science, Dean's List







Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "Dean's Honor List" and "Dean's High Honor List."

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.