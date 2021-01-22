Vehicle fire extends to gas station on Northgate Way

Friday, January 22, 2021

Photo courtesy Seattle Fire


Seattle firefighters responded to a Chevron Gas Station at the 2100 Blk. of N Northgate Way for a vehicle that caught fire and extended to the gas station canopy and fueling stations, Friday, January 22, 2021. 

No injuries reported, fire investigators responding to determine cause.

The station is just off the freeway, adjacent to the southbound exit and across from the McDonalds.

Correction: location of Chevron station



