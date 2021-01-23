Fircrest Chapel still under consideration as a King County Landmark





There is a continuation of the KC Landmarks Commission process of the nomination to designate the "Seattle Naval Hospital Chapel" (Fircrest School) on January 28, 2021.





The Chapel was the very first freestanding Naval Hospital Chapel built in the Nation. It was constructed in 1944 and is surrounded by a beautiful native forest which inspired its original construction as a place of peace and quiet contemplation.





Fircrest Chapel

Photo by Steven H. Robinson We encourage everyone who is interested to please tune in again and testify to reinforce the points we made before.





Our excellent consultants, Northwest Vernacular , responded in a couple days after the previous hearing with some measurements to better verify the extent of the beautiful surrounding forest we are also nominating for preservation.





We feel we have a very good chance of getting this landmarked!





KING COUNTY LANDMARKS COMMISSION MEETING

Zoom (Call-in) Conference

January 28, 2021

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 pm

Meeting ID: 851 2935 5688

Passcode: 653869

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)





If you would like to write an additional letter of support, that would be helpful. Send it to Sarah Steen, ssteen@kingcounty.gov





If you would like to speak in support that would also be welcome. If you have questions, you can respond to me here or call.





Janet Way

206-734-5545







