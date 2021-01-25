Pandemic Picks – Movie talk and great recommendations from Third Place Commons Wednesday, Jan 27



Wintertime lockdown is no fun and the events of the world can be exhausting. So take a break and treat yourself to a cinematic escape with guidance from folks who really know movies. Wintertime lockdown is no fun and the events of the world can be exhausting. So take a break and treat yourself to a cinematic escape with guidance from folks who really know movies.





Tune in Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 7pm for Pandemic Picks: Movies!

SJ Chiro, Filmmaker

Mónica Guzmán, Author, Columnist, and Cofounder of the Evergrey

Lisa Palmatier, Director, ShoreLake Arts Gallery







And if you love talking movies,



The next meeting of the TPC Movie Club will take place on Tuesday, February 9th when the group will discuss “Blinded by the Light.” It’s the joyful true story of a Pakistani teen in 1980s England who, faced with economic hardship and racial prejudice, discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen, and through Bruce, the inspiration to find his own voice as a writer.



What the critics say: “Like a life-affirming rock anthem, Blinded by the Light hits familiar chords with confidence and flair, building to a conclusion that leaves audiences cheering for an encore.”



The film is rated PG-13, is free to watch for Cinemax subscribers, and can be rented or purchased through most major streaming services.



for the TPC Movie Club. And if you love talking movies, join the TPC Movie Club . Stream the monthly picks from home, then log in on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30pm to discuss the featured selection and other good flicks with fellow movie lovers.The next meeting of the TPC Movie Club will take place on Tuesday, February 9th when the group will discuss “Blinded by the Light.” It’s the joyful true story of a Pakistani teen in 1980s England who, faced with economic hardship and racial prejudice, discovers the music of Bruce Springsteen, and through Bruce, the inspiration to find his own voice as a writer.What the critics say: “Like a life-affirming rock anthem, Blinded by the Light hits familiar chords with confidence and flair, building to a conclusion that leaves audiences cheering for an encore.”The film is rated PG-13, is free to watch for Cinemax subscribers, and can be rented or purchased through most major streaming services. Register here for the TPC Movie Club.









This bestselling novel is a mystery that unfolds across time. It’s the tale of an abandoned girl who grows up to be a thief turned artist’s muse in Victorian England, and of a long buried mystery unearthed 150 years later when a modern day archivist makes an unexpected discovery. So start reading and join the conversation!



to join the Commons Community Book Club. If books are your preferred escape, join the Commons Community Book Club, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 5pm. At the upcoming session on February 17th, the group will be discussing “The Clockmaker’s Daughter” by Kate Morton.This bestselling novel is a mystery that unfolds across time. It’s the tale of an abandoned girl who grows up to be a thief turned artist’s muse in Victorian England, and of a long buried mystery unearthed 150 years later when a modern day archivist makes an unexpected discovery. So start reading and join the conversation! Register here to join the Commons Community Book Club.





Third Place Commons, a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years.





In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space.











To learn more, or to make a gift to support the Commons and the market, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org