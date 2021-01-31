Street racers were back on Friday

Sunday, January 31, 2021

200 cars gathered in Shoreline in October to do donuts on SR 104
Photo from Guardian One video

A group of street racers, between 20-100, were back in Shoreline on Friday evening. They were reported on Aurora, then on 185th near Meridian.

One eyewitness said she passed a group of 20 on Aurora where they were traveling with their lights off. Police set up a roadblock on NE 185th around 3rd.

Helicopters were following. Guardian One did not report being involved but it may have been another KCSO helicopter out of Renton.

Neighbors heard the cars, sirens, and helicopters around 10:30pm.

Police were aware they were coming. Seattle Police posted an article beforehand, warning about an event over the weekend.



