Case updates January 23, 2021; what to do if you are exposed to COVID-19
Monday, January 25, 2021
What should you do if you have confirmed or suspected COVID-19? If you test positive for COVID-19 or get sick after you are exposed to someone with COVID-19, you can help stop the spread of COVID-19 to others. Please follow this guidance.
What should you do if you were potentially exposed to someone with COVID-19?If you have been exposed to COVID-19, or think you have been exposed, you can help prevent the spread of the virus to others in your home and community. Please follow this guidance.
What should you do if you have COVID-19 symptoms but have not been in close contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19? Common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, or if you have been exposed to someone with confirmed COVID-19, contact your health care provider for a test. Read more here.
- cases 24,876,261 - 171,844 new cases in one day
- deaths 416,010 - 3,414 new deaths in one day
- cases 74,562 - 348 in one day
- hospitalizations 4,725 - 38 in one day
- deaths 1,215 - 1 in one day
- cases 18,663 - 85 in one day
- hospitalizations 1,123 - 8 in one day
- deaths 307 - 0 in one day
- cases 1,852 - 12 in one day
- hospitalizations 169 - 1 in one day
- deaths 84 - 1 in one day
- cases 240 - 0 in one day
- hospitalizations 18 - 0 in one day
- deaths 4 - 0 in one day
0 comments:
Post a Comment