Nightly closures of I-5 in Mountlake Terrace Jan 22-24
Friday, January 22, 2021
|Detour in MLT
Sound Transit crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will close all lanes of northbound I-5 from 244th Street Southwest to 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace nightly beginning Friday, Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 24.
Each night, the lanes will close by 11 p.m., and re-open the following morning no later than 6:30 a.m.
Traffic will be detoured around the closure on SR 104 and SR 99 before rejoining I-5.
For more information on the upcoming closure, visit Sound Transit’s project website.
